Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney On Two Songs In New Jersey

0

Tonight, birthday boy Paul McCartney performed the final Got Back tour date at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. During the show, he brought out hometown hero Bruce Springsteen to perform “Glory Days” (from the Boss’ 1984 classic Born In The U.S.A.) and “I Wanna Be Your Man,” which McCartney wrote in 1963 with John Lennon. The Rolling Stones then released it as a single, followed by the Beatles in 1964.

McCartney’s Got Back tour kicked off in Spokane, Washington in April and finished its 16-date run tonight. Watch some fan-shot footage of McCartney playing both songs with Springsteen below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

