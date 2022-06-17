The Soft Pink Truth – “Is It Gonna Get Any Deeper Than This? (Dark Room Mix)”

0

The Soft Pink Truth, the solo project of Matmos’ Drew Daniel, will be back with “a super juicy, super limited CD and cassette-only release” this August. Was It Ever Real? features four tracks, including a cover of Coil’s “The Anal Staircase.” We don’t get to hear that one today, but fear not, fans of suggestive song titles! Daniel has released the opener, a semi-spooky seven-minute house odyssey called “Is It Gonna Get Any Deeper Than This? (Dark Room Mix).” Double entendre? You decide while listening below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Is It Gonna Get Any Deeper Than This? (Dark Room Mix)”
02 “You Don’t Know (The Full Rose Of Dawn)”
03 “The Anal Staircase”
04 “Was It Ever Real?”

Was It Ever Real? is out 8/19 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

