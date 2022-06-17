Watch Spotify’s Mini-Doc About Kendrick Lamar’s Trip To Ghana
The day after Kendrick Lamar released Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, footage of Kendrick hanging out at Accra, Ghana’s Freedom Skatepark (partially funded by the late Virgil Abloh) went viral, partially because it was retweeted by Spotify’s official Twitter account. Turns out the streaming service had a hand in the trip. A new four-minute mini-documentary produced by Spotify chronicles a day with Kendrick in Accra, reflecting on therapy, his new album, and the need to get away from the media buzz surrounding its release. Check out the film and the original viral footage below.