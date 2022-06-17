Watch Spotify’s Mini-Doc About Kendrick Lamar’s Trip To Ghana

News June 17, 2022 4:09 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Spotify’s Mini-Doc About Kendrick Lamar’s Trip To Ghana

News June 17, 2022 4:09 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The day after Kendrick Lamar released Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, footage of Kendrick hanging out at Accra, Ghana’s Freedom Skatepark (partially funded by the late Virgil Abloh) went viral, partially because it was retweeted by Spotify’s official Twitter account. Turns out the streaming service had a hand in the trip. A new four-minute mini-documentary produced by Spotify chronicles a day with Kendrick in Accra, reflecting on therapy, his new album, and the need to get away from the media buzz surrounding its release. Check out the film and the original viral footage below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

3 days ago 0

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

3 days ago 0

Mötley Crüe Bring Out Machine Gun Kelly, Replace Injured Tommy Lee Mid-Set At Reunion Tour Kickoff

1 day ago 0

Britney Spears Clarifies That Her Brother Was Not Invited To Her Wedding: “GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Barenaked Ladies’ “One Week”

23 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest