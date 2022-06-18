Watch Christian Lee Hutson Make His TV Debut With Phoebe Bridgers, Cure Cover
In April, LA singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson released his album Quitters, which was notably produced by Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst, plus features vocals from Bridgers. Next month, Hutson will embark on his first-ever headlining tour and will open for Bridgers on select dates in August. This morning, Hutson made his network TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning, where he performed “Rubberneckers” (from Quitters) and “Lose This Number” (from his 2020 album Beginners) with Bridgers. He also does a solo cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven,” too. Watch all three performances below.