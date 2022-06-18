Steve Albini Wins Second World Series Of Poker Tournament

Congratulations are in order for super producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey, the Breeders, etc), who just won his second World Series of Poker tournament, beating 773 other players. After winning, he told WSOP.com, “Everything in my life comes in pieces, in parts. Poker is one part of my life.”

“So when I’m playing poker, I try to commit to it. I try to take it seriously,” Albini added. “I try to make sure I devote the attention to it that it deserves as an occupation. But it’s only part of my year. I only play tournaments at the World Series of Poker. I play cash games informally in Chicago. It’s a part of my livelihood, but it’s not my profession.”

Albini won his first “bracelet” (the World Series Of Poker term for “the most coveted non-monetary prize a poker player can win”) in 2018. “The first one felt like a fluke,” he said. “This one also felt like a fluke. I was all-in a million times in this tournament.

“In the Stud tournament, the bracelet that I won in 2018, I was never all-in in that tournament. I was never short of chips. But it still felt like I kind of fluked it because I beat a table full of really great players that I didn’t expect to beat. This time it felt like a fluke because I was so short on chips so often, and I kept getting all in, and I kept surviving.”