First Aid Kit – “Angel”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard some new songs from Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit. Johanna and Klara Söderberg’s last album was Ruins, back in 2018. In 2019, they returned with “Strange Beauty,” a tribute to David Berman. Now, they’re finally back with “Angel,” their first new piece of original music in three years.

“It feels special to release a song after such a long hiatus,” the band said. “Today we’re so thrilled to finally share our new track ‘Angel’ — a hopeful tune for these crazy times about accepting other people even if you don’t always see eye to eye. It’s also about being kinder to yourself. We wanted it to feel really big, but vulnerable at the same time, something you can cry to and dance to as well.”

“Angel” comes with a video directed by Mats Udd, who’s worked with First Aid Kit on several videos in the past. A press release also notes that the duo is currently working on their fifth album, so hopefully there’ll be more news soon. For now, check out “Angel” below.