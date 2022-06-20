Watch Bob Dylan, Chuck D, Fleet Foxes, & More Wish Brian Wilson A Happy 80th Birthday

Paul McCartney is not the only pop-rock icon turning 80 this week. Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ primary songwriter, studio mastermind, and overall leader, reaches the eight-decade mark today. To celebrate, Wilson’s official social channels have posted a seven-minute video celebrating “80 years of good vibrations” featuring tributes from a range of his fellow stars.

The video begins with Elton John, who tells Wilson, “You’ve inspired me all my life. To me you’re the only real pop genius in the world, and I love you very much.” Up next is Smokey Robinson, who sings an impromptu “Happy Birthday,” and then Barry Gibb, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby, and John Fogerty. Mickey Dolenz sings a bit of McCartney’s Beatles tune “Birthday,” then we hear from Danny Hutton, Stephen Bishop, and an extremely animated Joe Walsh and his guitar.

A Hollywood sequence commences with Jeff Bridges, Cameron Crowe, and John Cusack (who played Wilson in the biopic Love & Mercy). After we hear from Don Was and Lyle Lovett, one-time Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin chime in, then Wilson’s current touring band. Chuck D of Public Enemy pops up next, then Jim James of My Morning Jacket and She & Him’s Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, who have a Wilson tribute album and tour coming up. Questlove is followed by Fleet Foxes (with their brass section playing “God Only Knows”). And it all ends with Bob Dylan playing “Happy Birthday” on an acoustic guitar.

Notably not featured: The guys who had a hit song called “Brian Wilson.” The impact of our recent Number Ones column?