The Month In Jazz – June 2022

The list of truly great jazz movies — dramas, I mean, not documentaries — is surprisingly short. Most movies about jazz kinda suck, in fact, and in recent years, there have been some really bad ones, like La La Land, Whiplash, Miles Ahead, and Bolden. (At least the soundtracks to the latter two were worth listening to … once.) Things weren’t much better in the past, either; the only two older jazz-related movies I really like are Paris Blues, with Paul Newman and Sidney Poitier, and The Man With The Golden Arm, which is a noir movie that’s about illegal gambling as much as jazz. (Frank Sinatra plays a junkie ex-con card dealer who wants to be a big band drummer.) One of the supporting characters in Sweet Smell Of Success, which is an incredible movie that you should absolutely see if you never have, is a jazz guitarist, seen performing with Chico Hamilton’s band (the quintet’s real guitarist, John Pisano, recorded the music for the soundtrack), but the movie’s not really about that. Similarly, Francis Ford Coppola’s The Cotton Club is better than you may have heard, but it’s half about music and half about gangsterism, and its horrible musical-fantasy ending blows any goodwill earned.

One of the greatest movies about jazz has recently been released on Blu-Ray by the Criterion Collection. Bertrand Tavernier’s Round Midnight, from 1986, is a beautiful tribute to the music, and to one legendary player in particular. Tenor saxophonist Dexter Gordon, who had never acted before, stars as Dale Turner, a troubled genius who flees to Paris from New York in 1959, thinking he can get a fresh start. Before he leaves, though, a fellow musician says, “You know who’ll be waiting for you when you get there? You.”

Turner manages to get a residency at the Blue Note, a small basement club, thanks to a woman named Buttercup who serves as his minder and de facto manager, making sure he doesn’t drink and collecting his money for him. The band, assembled by pianist Herbie Hancock (whose character is named Eddie Wayne), includes John McLaughlin on guitar, Pierre Michelot on bass, and Billy Higgins on drums; vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, saxophonist Wayne Shorter, and singer Lonette McKee show up as guests. They’re also “in character,” not playing themselves, though they don’t get a whole lot of dialogue one way or the other. Later, there’s a studio session that features Hancock, Shorter, trumpeter Palle Mikkelborg, and bassist Ron Carter, and in the film’s final act, Turner returns to New York and plays with trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, pianist Cedar Walton, Carter on bass, and Tony Williams on drums. The performances are uniformly fantastic, and Tavernier lets them run more or less in full.

Turner befriends a French graphic designer named Francis, who lives in a tiny apartment with his daughter Berangere. The relationship is exploitive at first, with the saxophonist leaning on this starry-eyed fan to buy him the drinks no one else will provide. Soon, though, they get closer, and in order to help the saxophonist kick the booze that’s putting him in the hospital and jail, Francis lets him live with him. Eventually, they move into a larger place (thanks to a loan from Francis’s long-suffering ex-wife), and Turner cleans up. He’s playing better and feeling happier, and decides he’s strong enough to return to New York and make a comeback. Francis accompanies him briefly, but has to go back home, and soon after, he receives a telegram telling him that Turner has died.

The movie looks incredible on Blu-Ray, and Martin Scorsese has a hilarious cameo as Turner’s manager, Goodley, in the New York scenes. Dexter Gordon, though, is amazing in the lead role. He’s got a sharp sense of humor, but a deep melancholy, too, and his struggles with his music and the poverty endemic to the jazz life feel very real. His portrayal of a half-broken man, fundamentally kind but obsessed with his music and forever uncertain about his place in the world, is three-dimensional and captivating. And this is largely to his own credit: Gordon rewrote much of the script to make it more accurate. He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance, though he lost to Paul Newman (who was up for The Color Of Money, directed by … Martin Scorsese).

There were two soundtrack albums – the first, simply called Round Midnight, and then a sequel, The Other Side Of Round Midnight. Together, they feature Gordon’s final studio recordings, and they’re both on streaming services.

Round Midnight was the first in a trio of good-to-great jazz movies released over the course of five years. The next one was Bird, Clint Eastwood’s 1988 biography of/tribute to Charlie Parker. The movie centers around Forest Whitaker’s portrayal of Parker, which, given the myths that have built up around the man in the more than six decades since his death, could have really changed perceptions of him. Parker is often regarded by those outside jazz who are aware of him at all as a shambling junkie who somehow managed to be a brilliant saxophonist. And as much as he was beloved by other musicians, he was a highly intelligent, cultured and verbose guy who was fascinated by all sorts of music and studied extensively.

Parker’s methods involved picking melodies and harmonies apart, taking them down to their tiniest components and reassembling them in new ways. He was particularly captivated by some of the avant-garde classical music of the time, and very much wanted to study with Igor Stravinsky. There’s a scene in the movie where a drunk Parker shows up at the composer’s front gate late one night and rings the bell, but is not admitted. Whitaker plays him as someone who seems almost bipolar — he’s laughing and joking and seducing his wife Chan (played by Diane Venora) one moment, then roaring like an anguished bear or clutching his gut in agony (he suffered from bleeding ulcers) the next. But he’s obviously brilliant, albeit self-sabotaging.

Whitaker won the Best Actor award at the 1988 Cannes Film Festival for his portrayal of Parker, and was nominated for a Golden Globe, as well. Eastwood won a Golden Globe for Best Director.

Bird is an ’80s movie that deals with racism and mainstream society’s general disrespect for jazz and jazz musicians, so there are a few on-the-nose speeches from Dizzy Gillespie (played by Samuel E. Wright) and an unidentified older musician, the latter of whom advises Parker to stay in Paris rather than return to New York. But Eastwood — who as a teenager in the 1940s saw Parker play — never really feels that the music requires defending; he’s about showing you its glory, and like Tavernier, he does that by including extended performance sequences, which in a rather remarkable technical achievement for the time used previously unknown recordings of Parker, supplied by Chan. His solos were digitally extracted, and new backing tracks played by present-day musicians, including pianists Barry Harris and Monty Alexander, bassists Ray Brown and Ron Carter, and drummer John Guerin, among others. (Gillespie’s trumpet parts are re-created by Jon Faddis.)

I owned the Bird soundtrack album in high school; it was my first exposure to Charlie Parker’s music, and it didn’t really click for me — the grafted-together recordings were seamless, to my teenage ear anyway, but bebop was just too frantic and twitchy for me. Eventually I came around; I suggest the 2009 3CD set The Complete Savoy & Dial Master Takes as a better entry point.

Watching the movie, I was captivated by the brilliance of the music and by the tragedy of Parker’s life. It’s a little muddled, chronologically and narratively; there are times when it takes a minute to figure out whether we’re in the “present” or a flashback, but Whitaker and Venora are incredible.

The third great jazz movie of the era was Spike Lee’s Mo’ Better Blues, released in 1990. Like Round Midnight and Bird, it’s a love letter to the music and its players, but unlike those movies, it’s not even slightly reality-based. It’s a fairy tale about jazz, with a love triangle-turned-quadrangle at its heart. Denzel Washington plays Bleek Gilliam, a brilliant trumpet player who’s also a giant asshole, dictatorial to his bandmates and bouncing between two women, repeatedly telling them that music comes first and that he won’t be faithful because “it’s a dick thing.” One, Clarke Betancourt (played by Cynda Williams), is an up-and-coming singer; the other, Indigo Downes (played by Lee’s sister Joie), is a schoolteacher who has little interest in music — she doesn’t even come to Bleek’s shows.

Bleek and his band — Wesley Snipes on saxophone! Giancarlo Esposito on piano! Bill Nunn (Radio Raheem from Lee’s previous movie, Do The Right Thing) on bass! Jeff “Tain” Watts, the only actual musician in the cast, on drums! — perform at a club called Beneath The Underdog (named for Charles Mingus’s autobiography) which is not only packed every night, but is more beautiful than any jazz club I’ve ever been inside. It looks like a theater, everyone’s dressed well and actually listening to the music … this is the fantasy part. When Lee himself, playing Bleek’s manager Giant, talks to the Flatbush brothers who own the club, though, it becomes a horror movie. Moe and Josh Flatbush, played by John and Nicholas Turturro, are two of the nastiest Jewish stereotypes in any movie made after about 1927. There’s a scene in which John Turturro is hunched over a table eating sushi, and the way Lee and cinematographer Ernest Dickerson light him, he looks like Nosferatu.

The drama unfolds slowly but inexorably. Giant is a gambling addict seriously in debt to gangsters, and he starts borrowing money from Bleek and the other members of the band; Bleek winds up losing both women, and Clarke ends up with Snipes’ character, Shadow Henderson, which fractures the band; and it all falls apart for good when he, attempting to save Giant from a beating, is struck in the mouth with his own horn, tearing his lip open and destroying his ability to play.

Mo’ Better Blues isn’t a realistic portrayal of the life of a jazz musician, but there are moments when it cuts right to the essence of the creative spirit. In one scene, Clarke is trying to argue with Bleek about him ignoring her in favor of his work, and her voice literally fades away to nothing as he puts together the pieces of a new composition. (Unfortunately, the composition in question, performed in the next scene, isn’t great; it’s a sneering slam poetry diatribe about the vacuity of pop music and love songs, exactly the kind of snobby bullshit that turns a lot of people off to jazz. Washington makes it compelling, though; he runs the nightclub stage like he’s delivering Shakespeare.)

It’s also an incredibly beautiful movie. Dickerson’s use of color, from stage lighting to skin tones to suits and dresses, is absolutely heart-stopping at times, and the opening credit sequence uses tints in the same way classic Blue Note album covers did. Even Lee’s trademark tracking shot, where a character will seem to float through a scene, is used well.

There are a couple of classic jazz tracks heard in the movie — a section of John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme, a track from Miles Davis’s Kind Of Blue — but the original music was performed by Branford Marsalis’s quartet with pianist Kenny Kirkland, bassist Robert Hurst, and drummer Watts, plus trumpeter Terence Blanchard. The soundtrack album also includes the Gang Starr track “Jazz Thing,” on which Marsalis plays. Marsalis was on a creative hot streak at the time, having just released one of his best albums, Crazy People Music; he’d follow the Mo’ Better Blues soundtrack with another great record, 1991’s The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born. Terence Blanchard released his self-titled debut as a leader (following several albums co-billed with saxophonist Donald Harrison) in 1991; he’s scored about 15 more Lee movies, too, and about 50 movies in all. He was nominated for Oscars for his scores to BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods, and in 2021 became the first Black composer to have an opera, Fire Shut Up In My Bones, performed at New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

I’d never seen Round Midnight or Bird until this month; I’d seen Mo’ Better Blues years ago, but hadn’t revisited it since. Even if none of them are perfect, I wish there were more movies about jazz that were half as good as these three. Round Midnight is only available from the Criterion Collection, but Bird and Mo’ Better Blues are available for rent on Amazon. I highly recommend checking them out.

