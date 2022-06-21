Watch TODAY‘s Segment On Alexis Krauss’ Youth Rock Climbing Non-Profit

In addition to fronting Sleigh Bells, Alexis Krauss is also an avid rock climber. Together with Emily Varisco and Eva Kalea, Krauss founded Young Women Who Crush in 2017. The program features “climbing and leadership development for young women and gender expansive youth from New York City high schools.” The program was recently featured on the TODAY Show, where Krauss and her co-founders talked about how their climbing program has evolved in the past five years.

“Climbing has changed my life,” Krauss says during the segment. “And so to share that and have built this community with all of them, that’s just become so much bigger than even Emily and I could have ever imagined.”

As the TODAY segment reports, the eight-month-long program culminates in an outdoor trip to upstate New York. For the first time in the group’s history, this year’s climb was led by a team of women and non-binary rock guides. “It’s just been this really huge moment for us to pause and look around the crag, like, this is us. We built this,” Krauss says.

Watch below.