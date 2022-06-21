THICK – “Loser”

New Music June 21, 2022 10:18 AM By James Rettig
THICK – “Loser”

New Music June 21, 2022 10:18 AM By James Rettig
Brooklyn trio and Band To Watch alums THICK are back with news of a new album, Happy Now, the follow-up to their 2020 debut LP 5 Years Behind. Happy Now is out in August, and the band is introducing it with “Loser,” a live-wire rock song that reminds me a bit of Colleen Green. “Do you think that I’m a loser? I love when people tell me I should quit,” goes the hook. “I’ll never be a winner/ I love when people tell me I should quit.”

“Especially in music, it’s so easy to feel like a loser and a fuck-up,” the band said in a statement. “We want people to know that it’s okay to mess up and that everyone’s a loser sometimes. It’s really the best way to live, instead of trying to be number-one all the time.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Happiness”
02 “I Wish 2016 Never Happened”
03 “Loser”
04 “Tell Myself”
05 “Her Chapstick”
06 “Your Garden”
07 “Montreal”
08 “Wants & Needs”
09 “Maybe Tomorrow”
10 “Disappear”
11 “Something Went Wrong”

TOUR DATES:
08/27 Wichita, KS @ Kansas Is For Lovers Fest – Wave
08/28 Denver, CO @ Colorado is for Lovers Fest – Levitt Pavilion
09/07 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/08 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
09/09 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/10 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/11 Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
09/13 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
09/15 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
09/16 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
09/17 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest – Douglass Park
09/18 St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09/20 Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures
09/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/23 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
09/24 Vancouver, BC @ The WISE Hall
09/25 Portland, OR @ Lola’s
09/26 Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
09/27 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/28 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium – The Catalyst
09/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
10/01 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/02 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/04 Austin, TX @ Antone’s
10/05 Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room – House of Blues
10/07 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/09 Nashville, TN @ The End
10/10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Purgatory
10/12 Washington DC @ Songbyrd
10/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Happy Now is out 8/19 via Epitaph Records.

