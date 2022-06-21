Brooklyn trio and Band To Watch alums THICK are back with news of a new album, Happy Now, the follow-up to their 2020 debut LP 5 Years Behind. Happy Now is out in August, and the band is introducing it with “Loser,” a live-wire rock song that reminds me a bit of Colleen Green. “Do you think that I’m a loser? I love when people tell me I should quit,” goes the hook. “I’ll never be a winner/ I love when people tell me I should quit.”

“Especially in music, it’s so easy to feel like a loser and a fuck-up,” the band said in a statement. “We want people to know that it’s okay to mess up and that everyone’s a loser sometimes. It’s really the best way to live, instead of trying to be number-one all the time.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Happiness”

02 “I Wish 2016 Never Happened”

03 “Loser”

04 “Tell Myself”

05 “Her Chapstick”

06 “Your Garden”

07 “Montreal”

08 “Wants & Needs”

09 “Maybe Tomorrow”

10 “Disappear”

11 “Something Went Wrong”

TOUR DATES:

08/27 Wichita, KS @ Kansas Is For Lovers Fest – Wave

08/28 Denver, CO @ Colorado is for Lovers Fest – Levitt Pavilion

09/07 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/08 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

09/09 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/10 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/11 Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

09/13 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

09/15 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

09/16 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

09/17 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest – Douglass Park

09/18 St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

09/20 Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures

09/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/23 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

09/24 Vancouver, BC @ The WISE Hall

09/25 Portland, OR @ Lola’s

09/26 Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

09/27 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/28 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium – The Catalyst

09/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

10/01 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/02 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/04 Austin, TX @ Antone’s

10/05 Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room – House of Blues

10/07 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/09 Nashville, TN @ The End

10/10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Purgatory

10/12 Washington DC @ Songbyrd

10/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Happy Now is out 8/19 via Epitaph Records.