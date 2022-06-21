Amanda Shires stays busy. The Americana singer-songwriter is a member of both the Highwomen and her husband Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit, and she hasn’t let those gigs get in the way of her solo career. Next month, Shires will release her new LP Take It Like A Man. We’ve already posted first single “Hawk For The Dove,” and now Shires has also shared the LP’s title track.

Shires co-wrote “Take It Like A Man” with producer Lawrence Rothman, and it’s a poetic, intense rumination. Jason Isbell plays guitar on the track, and the arrangement is grand and sweeping. Shires sings the absolute hell out of it. Along with the album version, Shires has also taped shared a live performance of the track that she recorded at Columbia Records’ storied Nashville studio, with a backing band that includes Isbell and a full string section. Check out both versions of “Take It Like A Man” below.

Take It Like A Man is out 7/29 on ATO.