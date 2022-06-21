Stream Efterklang’s Surprise New Plexiglass EP

Efterklang have surprise-released a new EP called Plexiglass to coincide with the summer solstice, also known as the longest day of the year. The Danish band’s last project was the full-length Windflowers, which came out last fall. Plexiglass features five new tracks and includes contributions from Underworld’s Karl Hyde, Katinka Fogh Vindelev, and more.

Plexiglass is a mid-summer bouquet of various kinds – new and older song seeds we’ve nurtured and bred in cohesion with each other, with help from so many dear and talented friends,” the band’s Casper Clausen said in a statement, continuing:

Plexiglass feels like the darker side to Windflowers, a place where we dared to stare a bit deeper into the shadows of our sound and songwriting. At times it propels me back to our early work on Tripper and Parades, for example the glitchiness of “Rain Take Me Back Himalaya” and the journey of “Limited Memory”- I’m very grateful that these songs found a way to join each other on Plexiglass.

Check it out below.

The Plexiglass EP is out now. You can pre-order a limited edition vinyl here.

