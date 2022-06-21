Wet Leg Already Finished Their Second Album

In April, the British buzz band Wet Leg finally followed their string of indelible singles with a debut album. If you ask us, it lived up to the hype — we named it Album Of The Week and one of the best of 2022 so far. Now, they’re already talking about its successor.

This past weekend, Wet Leg returned to their home turf to play the Isle Of Wight Festival. After their set, the band’s core duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers sat for an interview with Absolute Radio. To be honest, the interview is … pretty awkward. Teasdale and Chambers are often soft-spoken in interviews, but either this interviewer, Ben Burrell, made them very uncomfortable and shy, or they were high as shit, or something. There’s a lot of non-answers in the mix, but also the slightest bit of news about a second album.

At one point, Burrell asks them about following up their feverishly received debut. Chambers says “It’s in the bag” before Teasdale confirms “Completed it, all done.” Chambers then jokes that it’s death metal. Eventually Teasdale says we’ll just have to wait and see and implies we’ll be waiting for some time because, supposedly, the album isn’t on the way soon. You can watch the whole interview below.