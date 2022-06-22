Strange Ranger – “Raver Explanation”

Nick Pedro

New Music June 22, 2022 11:06 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Strange Ranger – “Raver Explanation”

Nick Pedro

New Music June 22, 2022 11:06 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Late last year, Strange Ranger returned with their mixtape No Light In Heaven. Today, they’re back with the news that they’ve signed to Fire Talk, who will reissue No Light In Heaven with a new track called “Raver Explanation.” While the reissue won’t be out physically until October, we get to hear that new song today.

“This song is sort of about an uneven power dynamic between two people,” the band said. “All that longing with no ability to communicate. Made the video with our friend Rich Smith on the Staten Island Ferry. Rode it back and forth for a couple hours as it got dark. The blue black water and wind gave me the same feeling as the song.”

Check it out below.

The No Light In Heaven reissue is out 10/22 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

5 days ago 0

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

1 week ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

5 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest