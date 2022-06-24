Last month, the ever-prolific John Dwyer announced a brand-new Osees album, A Foul Form, due out on August 12 via Castle Face Records. Along with the news came a lead single, “Funeral Solution.” Now, there’s a follow-up track, “Perm Act,” and it comes with a video directed and animated by John Harlow.

Clattering and urgent, “Perm Act” is decidedly anti-cop. As Dwyer tells it:

Who likes a cop? Other cops. After years of having unpleasant to violent encounters with police, I had the thought that wouldn’t it be fun if they loved each other so much they ate each other…a sort of dark comedy contemporary and executive branch based “a modest proposal.” Problem solved? The violence would hit such a high pitch that they just frenzied like sharks with chum. I saw with my own eyes two of the biggest knuckleheads i grew up with go on to have careers in law enforcement emulating the beatings they regularly took when they would mouth off to a cop. These guys were most definitely not fit for gun ownership, let alone policing others. Good luck out there.

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

06/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon $

06/30 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Nouvelle Vague $

07/01 – Le Havre, FR @ Magic Mirrors $

07/02 – Metz, FR @ Les Trinitaires $

07/03 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur $

07/06 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur $

07/08 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg $

07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso $

07/10 – Gierle, BE @ Sjock Festival $

07/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum $

07/13 – Poznan, PL @ Tama $

07/14 – Erfurt, DE @ Stoned from the Underground $

07/15 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome to the Village $

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Benefit Show at 1720 %

08/26 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

09/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^*

09/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^*

09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^*

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^*

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^*

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^*

09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

09/21 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

09/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

09/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

F09/30 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *

10/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *

with Automatic ^

with Bronze *

wth ZIG ZAGS and DJ Gregg Turkington %

UK/EU Dates $

A Foul Form is out 8/12 via Castle Face Records.