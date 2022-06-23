Amid Crypto Crash, NYC’s NFT Week Featured LCD Soundsystem, Haim, And A Snoop Dogg Impersonator

Currently, the much-hyped crypto market is in the middle of a big crash. In the meantime, plenty of crypto bros are still gathering in NYC for an NFT conference dubbed, appropriately enough, NFT.NYC. One of the week’s events is Bored Ape Yacht Club’s members-only ApeFest, which took place at Brooklyn Steel last year and has now moved to Pier 17 in Manhattan.

Earlier this week, ApeFest featured appearances and performances from LCD Soundsystem, Haim, Questlove, Lil Baby, Amy Schumer, and Timbaland. Videos started to circulate, and it seems like a pretty sad state of affairs. The videos of LCD in particular are a bummer, with one clip featuring them playing their all-time-classic closer “All My Friends” to a sparse crowd while the sun’s still up. I’ve seen that band play that song in a lot of places, including packed and feverish rooms just in the last six or so months. And as much as I still think there isn’t a circumstance where it wouldn’t be euphoric… this video is really testing that.

Look, I don’t really begrudge anyone getting their payday — and, who knows, maybe some of these artists are just big NFT enthusiasts. But this whole thing seems pretty bleak. BrooklynVegan helpfully compiled recaps of the two days here and here, and you can watch some videos from the event below — where you’ll also find a photo of Doop Snogg, the Snoop Dogg impersonator who appeared at the event.

Ape Fest brought LCD Soundsystem out of retirement and it's only 7pm👀 The headliner must be pretty good…@BoredApeYC @yugalabs pic.twitter.com/QEtlGkn0pZ — 🗳DGTLΞMISSIONSᵍᵐ 🚩NFT NYC (@dgtlemissions) June 21, 2022

At apefest night 2 vibing to lil baby pic.twitter.com/qRtGwQW9u8 — jpegZoidberg (@BitcoinZoidberg) June 22, 2022

https://mobile.twitter.com/SnoopDogg/status/1539640849855696897