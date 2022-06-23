Amid Crypto Crash, NYC’s NFT Week Featured LCD Soundsystem, Haim, And A Snoop Dogg Impersonator

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News June 23, 2022 9:30 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Amid Crypto Crash, NYC’s NFT Week Featured LCD Soundsystem, Haim, And A Snoop Dogg Impersonator

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News June 23, 2022 9:30 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Currently, the much-hyped crypto market is in the middle of a big crash. In the meantime, plenty of crypto bros are still gathering in NYC for an NFT conference dubbed, appropriately enough, NFT.NYC. One of the week’s events is Bored Ape Yacht Club’s members-only ApeFest, which took place at Brooklyn Steel last year and has now moved to Pier 17 in Manhattan.

Earlier this week, ApeFest featured appearances and performances from LCD Soundsystem, Haim, Questlove, Lil Baby, Amy Schumer, and Timbaland. Videos started to circulate, and it seems like a pretty sad state of affairs. The videos of LCD in particular are a bummer, with one clip featuring them playing their all-time-classic closer “All My Friends” to a sparse crowd while the sun’s still up. I’ve seen that band play that song in a lot of places, including packed and feverish rooms just in the last six or so months. And as much as I still think there isn’t a circumstance where it wouldn’t be euphoric… this video is really testing that.

Look, I don’t really begrudge anyone getting their payday — and, who knows, maybe some of these artists are just big NFT enthusiasts. But this whole thing seems pretty bleak. BrooklynVegan helpfully compiled recaps of the two days here and here, and you can watch some videos from the event below — where you’ll also find a photo of Doop Snogg, the Snoop Dogg impersonator who appeared at the event.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SnoopDogg/status/1539640849855696897

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Is Ridiculous

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

3 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Fall North American Tour With Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA

3 days ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

1 day ago 0

Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest