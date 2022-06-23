Last month, Kevin Morby returned with his latest album, This Is A Photograph. Last night, he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to continue the promotional run for the album. There, he performed the title track from This Is A Photograph, but he also did something different for a second song. Instead of another new track, he performed an older song called “Beautiful Strangers” as a web exclusive.

Back in 2016, Morby released “Beautiful Strangers” in the wake of the mass shooting at the Orlando nightclub Pulse; the track also looked at other then-recent tragedies like the police killing of Freddie Gray and the shooting at the Bataclan in Paris. At the time, all sales benefitted the nonprofit Everytown For Gun Safety.

All these years later, it’s obviously, sadly no surprise that Morby would feel it was relevant to return to “Beautiful Strangers” rather than play one of his newer songs. You can watch the performance of both songs below.