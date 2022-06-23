Stream Daughn Gibson’s New EP Kriminelle Energie, His First New Music In Six Years

New Music June 23, 2022 9:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Daughn Gibson’s New EP Kriminelle Energie, His First New Music In Six Years

New Music June 23, 2022 9:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Hey, Daughn Gibson! Remember this guy? A decade ago, Gibson, a handsome man who once played drums for stoner-rockers Pearls & Brass, came out with All Hell, an extremely cool album of dark, gothic country-rock. Gibson seemed to be tapping into some kind of Cormac McCarthy/David Lynch mythic-Americana thing, and there was something deeply inviting about his whole approach. Gibson cranked out three albums relatively quickly, and then he pretty much disappeared.

Daughn Gibson has not released an album since 2015’s Carnation, which he recorded with Sunn O)))’s Randall Dunn. Before last night, he hadn’t released any music since the 2016 EP Vas 1. But now Gibson has returned with Kriminelle Energie, a new six-song EP that marks his first new music in six years.

Since Kriminelle Energie just dropped in from the void, it’s hard to find much information on it. The record appears to be entirely self-released, and it’s only on Bandcamp, not on the streaming services. On first listen, the EP finds Gibson back in his zone, his deep-rumble baritone sounding like distant thunder echoing across an empty desert highway. Check it out below.

Kriminelle Energie is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Is Ridiculous

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

3 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Fall North American Tour With Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA

3 days ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

1 day ago 0

Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest