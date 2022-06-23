Hey, Daughn Gibson! Remember this guy? A decade ago, Gibson, a handsome man who once played drums for stoner-rockers Pearls & Brass, came out with All Hell, an extremely cool album of dark, gothic country-rock. Gibson seemed to be tapping into some kind of Cormac McCarthy/David Lynch mythic-Americana thing, and there was something deeply inviting about his whole approach. Gibson cranked out three albums relatively quickly, and then he pretty much disappeared.

Daughn Gibson has not released an album since 2015’s Carnation, which he recorded with Sunn O)))’s Randall Dunn. Before last night, he hadn’t released any music since the 2016 EP Vas 1. But now Gibson has returned with Kriminelle Energie, a new six-song EP that marks his first new music in six years.

Since Kriminelle Energie just dropped in from the void, it’s hard to find much information on it. The record appears to be entirely self-released, and it’s only on Bandcamp, not on the streaming services. On first listen, the EP finds Gibson back in his zone, his deep-rumble baritone sounding like distant thunder echoing across an empty desert highway. Check it out below.

<a href="https://daughngibson.bandcamp.com/album/kriminelle-energie-2">Kriminelle Energie by Daughn Gibson</a>

Kriminelle Energie is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.