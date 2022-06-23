Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform In The Audience At Paris Fashion Week Wearing A Crown Of Thorns
Kendrick Lamar is in Europe right now performing at various festivals and high-end events. A couple nights ago he did an intimate set at Cannes Lions Festival sponsored by Spotify, he’s playing Milano Summer Festival tonight, and he’s headlining Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday, among other gigs. One of the more unconventional appearances was a performance at Louis Vuitton’s showcase during Paris Fashion Week today. Kendrick rapped songs from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers while seated with the onlookers alongside the catwalk as the various fashion plates marched along. During his performance, Kendrick rocked a crown of thorns (as seen on the new album cover) and shouted out the late Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh. Check out footage below.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_ONR56OPdC0