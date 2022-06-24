Earlier in the year, British indie-rockers the Wombats released their fifth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not The World. Next month, they’ll tour the UK, play Lollapalooza in Chicago, circle back to the UK, and end the year with a few shows in Australia. Now, the Wombats have participated in triple j’s “Like A Version” series, opting to cover everyone’s favorite throwback song of the summer: Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

“It’s such a great song, we’re all big Kate Bush fans,” Dan Haggis said during the interview portion. “And then obviously it’s had a real resurgence from Stranger Things, so it made us think, ‘Oh, maybe we could give that a go?'” Haggis also talked about first hearing Bush on a cassette tape while riding in a van through the south of Spain, which, frankly, sounds amazing.

Watch the Wombats’ cover below.