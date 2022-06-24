Watch JoBoxers Perform “Boxerbeat” At Their First Show In More Than 35 Years

News June 23, 2022 10:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch JoBoxers Perform “Boxerbeat” At Their First Show In More Than 35 Years

News June 23, 2022 10:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

British new wavers JoBoxers played their first show in more than 35 years tonight at the Holroyd Arms in Guildford, Surrey. The band first announced their reunion in November 2020. Here’s the original lineup playing their 1983 debut single “Boxerbeat.”

Originally formed in 1982, JoBoxers comprised former Subway Sect members Rob Marche (guitar), Dave Collard (keyboards), Chris Bostock (bass), and Sean McLusky (drums) and Dig Wayne, who had previously fronted the rockabilly band Buzz And The Flyers. JoBoxers’ 1983 debut album Like Gangbusters was reissued in 2012, and they released a second project, 1985’s Skin And Bone before breaking up while recording their third album, which was never released.

Here’s a look at the rest of JoBoxers’ reunion tour dates. Watch them play “Boxerbeat” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Is Ridiculous

2 days ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Fall North American Tour With Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA

3 days ago 0

Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest