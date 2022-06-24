Watch JoBoxers Perform “Boxerbeat” At Their First Show In More Than 35 Years

British new wavers JoBoxers played their first show in more than 35 years tonight at the Holroyd Arms in Guildford, Surrey. The band first announced their reunion in November 2020. Here’s the original lineup playing their 1983 debut single “Boxerbeat.”

Originally formed in 1982, JoBoxers comprised former Subway Sect members Rob Marche (guitar), Dave Collard (keyboards), Chris Bostock (bass), and Sean McLusky (drums) and Dig Wayne, who had previously fronted the rockabilly band Buzz And The Flyers. JoBoxers’ 1983 debut album Like Gangbusters was reissued in 2012, and they released a second project, 1985’s Skin And Bone before breaking up while recording their third album, which was never released.

Here’s a look at the rest of JoBoxers’ reunion tour dates. Watch them play “Boxerbeat” below.