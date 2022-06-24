YG, Tyga, & 21 Savage – “Run” (Feat. BIA)

Back in February, YG returned with a new song called “Scared Money.” It found him teaming up with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, and was also reportedly the first preview of a forthcoming album. Today, he’s back with another collaboration that, again, is supposedly laying the groundwork for a new full-length project.

YG’s latest is called “Run,” and this time around he’s collaborated with Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA. Like “Scared Money” before it, “Run” comes with a video from Drew Kirsch, this time featuring a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the crew robbing a bank and getting into a police chase.

Check it out below.

