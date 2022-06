I saw the Buffalo hardcore band Spaced open for Angel Du$t in Richmond a couple of months ago, and they ruled. Spaced play straight-up hardcore with serious verve and bounce to it, and lead singer Lexi Reyngoudt is a commanding presence who seems to really, really love being out front of that band. (Spaced also talk about working weird soundscapes into their work, but I don’t really hear that. I hear a full-bore hardcore band doing an established style extremely well.)

Last year, Spaced released two new joints on a release called Two New Joints. Today, they’ve followed that with one new joint, a fired-up standalone single called “Prove You Wrong.” It gives us a young band who’s not afraid to make some anthemic shit: “It’s OK if you won’t get it, you’re elitist and boring! Regurgitated rhetoric, yeah, we’ve all heard the story!” Check it out below.

Prove You Wrong by SPACED

“Prove You Wrong” is out now on New Morality Zine.