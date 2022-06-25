Olivia Rodrigo Names Anti-Roe Supreme Court Justices Onstage At Glastonbury, Brings Out Lily Allen To Sing “Fuck You” To Them

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

News June 25, 2022 3:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Olivia Rodrigo Names Anti-Roe Supreme Court Justices Onstage At Glastonbury, Brings Out Lily Allen To Sing “Fuck You” To Them

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

News June 25, 2022 3:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Olivia Rodrigo spoke out against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe V. Wade during her Glastonbury 2022 performance, where she also welcomed Lily Allen onstage to duet “Fuck You.” “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said from the Other stage. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. The song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

Bringing Allen onstage, Rodrigo sang “Fuck You” along with the audience, whom she told: “This is actually my first Glastonbury and I’m sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever… But I’m also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday.”

Rodrigo joins in with a slew of other musicians decrying yesterday’s ruling, which takes away the federal right to an abortion after 50 years of being in place. Last night at Glastonbury, Phoebe Bridgers led the audience in a chant against the Supreme Court, adding: “Fuck America and all these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”

Watch Rodrigo and Allen perform “Fuck You” (from Allen’s 2009 album It’s Not Me, It’s You) below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Taylor Swift On Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade: “I’m Absolutely Terrified That This Is Where We Are”

1 day ago 0

Drake Is Ridiculous

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: R. Kelly & Céline Dion’s “I’m Your Angel”

1 day ago 0

Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album Patient Number 9 Featuring Tony Iommi, Taylor Hawkins, Eric Clapton, & More

1 day ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest