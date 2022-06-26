Lorde Says “Fuck The Supreme Court,” Brings Out Clairo & Arlo Parks At Glastonbury

Lorde performed at Glastonbury in the UK today, and she addressed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade right after performing the Solar Power track “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All).”

“Wanna hear a secret girls?” she said on-stage. “Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess strength. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today to make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. Fuck the Supreme Court.”

She also brought out fellow Glastonbury performers Clairo and Arlo Parks to sing “Stoned At The Nail Salon” with her. Watch video below.

“fuck the supreme court” – lorde pic.twitter.com/jp5CkD5I30 — raf ◡̈ taylor’s version (@foreverrwinter) June 26, 2022

https://twitter.com/MoJo03/status/1541132222111141891