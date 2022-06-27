On Friday, the Supreme Court reversed Roe V. Wade, ending the right to an abortion in all 50 states after nearly 50 years. Naturally, a great many musicians are upset and furious and scared about this, any many have already made statements to that effect. Fiona Apple has now joined that list.

Fiona Apple keeps a fairly low profile these days, more than two years after the release of her most recent album Fetch The Bolt Cutters. Recently, though Apple has been answering questions from fans on the YouTube channel of her fan page Fiona Apple Rocks on Sundays. Yesterday, Apple dispensed with the questions and spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision. Speaking passionately and off the cuff, clearly not reading from a prepared statement, Apple spoke directly into her webcam and talked about having to make her own choice to get an abortion and about the many women who now won’t get that choice. Early in the video, Apple said this:

We have to talk about how we feel about this, how unacceptable this is, have to keep expressing ourselves because this is all about control. You know that. It’s all about control. It’s not about life. It’s about control. It’s about control of women, about control of our bodies, about taking our control of our own bodies away, about taking our autonomy and our privacy and our agency away, taking our choices about what we can do with our lives away.

Later in the video, Apple said, “I’m not going to be giving money to politicians… What I’m going to be doing is I’m going to be giving money directly to abortion funds and to bail funds.” Watch her video below.