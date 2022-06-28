NNAMDÏ – “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous”

New Music June 28, 2022 10:07 AM By James Rettig
0

The Chicago musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya released music at a frantic clip for a while there in 2020, but has slowed down a bit as of late. Today, though, he’s announcing a new NNAMDÏ album called Please Have A Seat, his first in partnership with Secretly Canadian. “I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at,” NNAMDÏ said of his new project in a statement. “It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present.” Lead single “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous” is a chirping hype track in which NNAMDÏ fantasizes about what it would be like to be really famous. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Ready To Run”
02 “Armoire”
03 “Dibs”
04 “Touchdown”
05 “Grounded”
06 “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous”
07 “ANXIOUS EATER”
08 “Anti”
09 “Dedication”
10 “Smart Ass”
11 “Benched”
12 “Careful”
13 “Lifted”
14 “Somedays”

TOUR DATES:
10/18 Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
10/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
10/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
10/22 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/24 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
10/25 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
10/26 Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club
10/27 Johnson, VT @ Northern Vermont University
10/28 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
10/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
11/01 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/02 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
11/03 Carrboro, NC @ Pinhook
11/04 Atlanta, GA @ 529
11/05 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Please Have A Seat is out 10/7 via Secretly Canadian/Sooper. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

