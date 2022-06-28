The Chicago musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya released music at a frantic clip for a while there in 2020, but has slowed down a bit as of late. Today, though, he’s announcing a new NNAMDÏ album called Please Have A Seat, his first in partnership with Secretly Canadian. “I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at,” NNAMDÏ said of his new project in a statement. “It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present.” Lead single “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous” is a chirping hype track in which NNAMDÏ fantasizes about what it would be like to be really famous. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ready To Run”

02 “Armoire”

03 “Dibs”

04 “Touchdown”

05 “Grounded”

06 “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous”

07 “ANXIOUS EATER”

08 “Anti”

09 “Dedication”

10 “Smart Ass”

11 “Benched”

12 “Careful”

13 “Lifted”

14 “Somedays”

TOUR DATES:

10/18 Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

10/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

10/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10/22 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/24 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/25 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/26 Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club

10/27 Johnson, VT @ Northern Vermont University

10/28 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

10/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

11/01 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/02 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

11/03 Carrboro, NC @ Pinhook

11/04 Atlanta, GA @ 529

11/05 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Please Have A Seat is out 10/7 via Secretly Canadian/Sooper. Pre-order it here.