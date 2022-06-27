Khruangbin, Haim, The Roots, & More Playing The Big Climate Thing In NYC
This fall, The Big Climate Thing: Concert For People And the Planet will take place at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on September 16, 17, and 18. The event is organized by Climate Control Projects, and will feature performances by Khruangbin, Haim, The Roots, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips and Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Bonny Light Horseman, Guster, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, Sunflower Bean, the Weather Station, Valerie June, and more. The fest will benefit the charity EarthPercent.
Tickets for the event go on sale for the general public starting on Thursday, June 30 at 10AM EST. More details here.