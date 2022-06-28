Valerie June – “Godspeed” (Frank Ocean Cover)
Valerie June has announced a follow-up to her 2021 album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. Out August 26 via Fantasy Records, the Americana/soul singer’s new project is called Under Cover and features eight reimaginings including Joe South’s “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home,” Gillian Welch’s “Look At Miss Ohio,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Into My Arms,” and Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” which is out today.
The EP also includes two covers that appeared on June’s digital-only The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers Deluxe Edition: John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” The album will be rounded out by covers of Bob Dylan’s “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You,” and Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” which came out in May.
Listen to June’s cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.”
TRACKLIST:
01 “Pink Moon” (Nick Drake Cover)
02 “Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star Coever)
03 “Look At Miss Ohio” (Gillian Welch Cover)
04 “Godspeed” (Frank Ocean Cover)
05 “Imagine” (John Lennon Cover)
06 “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home” (Joe South Cover)
07 “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” (Bob Dylan Cover)
09 “Into My Arms” (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cover)
TOURDATES:
07/09 – Pasadena, CA @ Palomino Festival
07/10 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
07/11 – Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Brewing Company
07/24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 – Kaslo, Canada @ Kaslo Jazz Fest
07/31 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
08/02 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
08/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater
08/04 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
08/05-08/07 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/18-08/21 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man 2022
08/23 – Manchester, UK @ Blues Kitchen
08/24 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
09/2 – The Gorge Amphitheatre @ George, WA
09/17 – Camden, NJ @ XpoNential Music Festival
Under Cover is out 8/26 via Fantasy Records.