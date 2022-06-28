Valerie June has announced a follow-up to her 2021 album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. Out August 26 via Fantasy Records, the Americana/soul singer’s new project is called Under Cover and features eight reimaginings including Joe South’s “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home,” Gillian Welch’s “Look At Miss Ohio,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Into My Arms,” and Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” which is out today.

The EP also includes two covers that appeared on June’s digital-only The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers Deluxe Edition: John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” The album will be rounded out by covers of Bob Dylan’s “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You,” and Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” which came out in May.

Listen to June’s cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pink Moon” (Nick Drake Cover)

02 “Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star Coever)

03 “Look At Miss Ohio” (Gillian Welch Cover)

04 “Godspeed” (Frank Ocean Cover)

05 “Imagine” (John Lennon Cover)

06 “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home” (Joe South Cover)

07 “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” (Bob Dylan Cover)

09 “Into My Arms” (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cover)

TOURDATES:

07/09 – Pasadena, CA @ Palomino Festival

07/10 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

07/11 – Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Brewing Company

07/24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Kaslo, Canada @ Kaslo Jazz Fest

07/31 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

08/02 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

08/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

08/04 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

08/05-08/07 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/18-08/21 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man 2022

08/23 – Manchester, UK @ Blues Kitchen

08/24 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/2 – The Gorge Amphitheatre @ George, WA

09/17 – Camden, NJ @ XpoNential Music Festival

Under Cover is out 8/26 via Fantasy Records.