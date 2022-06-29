It’s been six years since we heard from Swedish psych-rockers Dungen, who released their last project, Häxan (a score for the 1926 animated film The Adventures Of Prince Achmed) in 2016. Prior to that, they released a 2015 LP, Allas Sak. Now, Dungen have announced their latest album, En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which translates to One Is Too Much And A Thousand is Never Enough. It’s out Oct. 7 via Mexican Summer. Along with the news comes a fuzzed-out, tambourine-heavy lead single, “Nattens sista strimma ljus” (“The night’s last shimmer of light”).

Recorded in Gothenburg with producer Mattias Glavå (who also worked on Allas San), En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog marks a turning point for frontman Gustav Ejstes, who is recently sober. “It’s groundbreaking for me,” he in the album bio. “My life has changed, drastically, in the last five years.”

Ejstes adds that En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog is the first album he’s recorded without being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Opening up about his fear that his creative output would suffer in sobriety, Ejstes concludes: “The music is so strong in itself for me… It has actually become even more trippy to experience music if you don’t take away the edges of life. It gets very real.”

Listen to “Nattens sista strimma ljus” below via director Isidor Xavier Estrada Nyqvist’s music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Skövde”

02 “Om det finns något som du vill fråga mig”

03 “Nattens sista strimma ljus”

04 “Möbler”

05 “Höstens färger”

06 “Var har du varit?”

07 “Klockan slår, den är mycket nu”

08 “En är för mycket och tusen aldrig nog”

09″ Om natten”

