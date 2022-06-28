Next year, James Corden will end his run on The Late Late Show. We will all dearly miss this nightly dose of unctuous anti-charm and forced whimsey, and we’ll all just have to rely on Jimmy Fallon, more than ever, for both. Corden has said that he hopes he gets a chance to do Carpool Karaoke with Beyoncé before his late-night run ends. That hasn’t happened yet, but Corden did just get to do Carpool Karaoke with Lizzo, which… well, it’s not the same thing at all.

Together, James Corden and Lizzo make for an unstoppable force of teeth-gritting please-like-me positivity. One day, these two might star in an unwatchable Netflix musical together. Their Carpool Karaoke goes pretty much the exact way you’d expect. It starts with Lizzo giving Corden the nickname “Jameso” and then with the two of them yelling “Jameso” a bunch of times. It ends with the two of them doing a big musical-number TikTok dance together. There’s a moment in the middle where Lizzo talks about using Beyoncé’s music to bring her up in her lowest moments, and things threaten to get genuinely human for a second. But then Corden pretends that he’s about to call Beyoncé, and the two of them sing “Crazy In Love” together, and the feeling quickly passes. If you feel like you can handle it, watch the video below.

Lizzo’s new album SPECIAL is out 7/15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.