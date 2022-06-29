Watch Weird Al Cover “Peaches” With Presidents Of The United States Of America’s Chris Ballew

News June 29, 2022 10:27 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Weird Al Yankovic is out on the road right now playing shows on what he’s calling the Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Last night, that jaunt brought him to the Moore Theater in Seattle, where he covered “Peaches,” the 1995 novelty classic by hometown sons the Presidents Of The United States Of America. Midway through the song, PUSA frontman Chris Ballew, who recently retired his longstanding children’s music project Caspar Babypants, emerged on stage to finish out the performance with Yankovic — two comedic genius nerds having a ball singing about Georgia’s most famous export in the opposite corner of the country. It looks like the vibes were immaculate. Watch below.

