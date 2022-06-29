Over the weekend, KISS performed in Vienna, the capital of the European country of Austria. While saying farewell to their fans, the band displayed a graphic that read “KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA.” A nice sentiment! The only problem was that the KISS logo featured the Union Jack/stars combination of the Australian flag, rather than the red-and-white stripes of the actual Austrian flag. Only a few letters off… Oops!

The KISS show in Vienna was part of the band’s End Of The Road Tour, which started in 2019 and is expected to wrap up in 2023 with what will be the band’s final show together.

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022

Lol at your crew confusing Austria and Australia pic.twitter.com/HtGDhsaV7U — Too Many Brandin Cooks (@evanomglol) June 26, 2022

This is not the first mistake that KISS has made on this tour. Back in 2019, they misspelled the city of Cincinnati on a t-shirt when they rolled through Ohio: