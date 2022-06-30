The production duo Two Shell have spent the past couple years rising in the UK electronic underground, releasing a series of EPs and vinyl-only singles that established a subtle and twitchy sound built around well-executed samples and hypnotic, looping beats. They started this year off by releasing the fizzily addicting “home” and followed that up a couple months later with the 21-minute mixtape ꫀꪻꫀ᥅ꪀꪖꪶᦓꫀꫀᦔ. Today, they’re back with a new EP called Icons, which was preceded by the singles “Dust” and “Pods,” that feels like the most cohesive collection of tracks that they’ve cobbled together yet. Stick around ’til the end for the mangled, booming closer “Mainframe.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://twoshell.bandcamp.com/album/icons">Icons by Two Shell</a>

The Icons EP is out now via Mainframe Audio.