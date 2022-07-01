Hear Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s Previously Unreleased “Timberline” From Shelved Album Toast

New Music July 1, 2022 8:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Hear Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s Previously Unreleased “Timberline” From Shelved Album Toast

New Music July 1, 2022 8:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Neil Young has never been shy about expressing dark, heavy, fucked-up emotions through music; that’s how we get an album as messy and harrowing as On The Beach. But occasionally, even Neil Young apparently sometimes comes up with something too depressing to release. Young has recently been releasing a lot of the music that he’s left on the shelf over the decades, and earlier this year, he announced plans to release Toast, an album that he recorded in 2001 with his longtime band Crazy Horse. In announcing the LP, Young wrote that he didn’t release Toast because it was “so sad that I couldn’t put it out… I couldn’t handle it at that time. 2001.”

Today, Young can handle it, and Toast is coming out next week. When Young announced the album, he also released the heavy rocker “Standing In The Light Of Love.” Today, Young has shared another of the songs from Toast. The bleary zone-out “Timberline” is a song about a lumberjack, but that lumberjack presumably isn’t just a lumberjack. In his album announcement, Young wrote this about “Timberline”: “The scene changes to a religious guy who just lost his job. He’s turning on Jesus. He can’t cut any more trees. He’s a logger.” Check it out below.

Toast is out 7/8.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Danny Brown Says Die Antwoord’s Ninja Sexually Assaulted Him

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

23 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time”

2 days ago 0

Behold The Grim Spectacle Of Lizzo And James Corden Doing Carpool Karaoke

3 days ago 0

Brawl Breaks Out At Eagles Concert During “Take It Easy”

15 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest