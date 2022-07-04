Killer Mike – “Run” (Feat. Young Thug)
Killer Mike has released a new track, “Run,” his first new solo track since R.A.P. Music came out a decade ago. The song was produced by No I.D. and features a guest verse from Young Thug, who is currently still in jail after being denied bond on RICO charges. “Run” comes with a music video directed by Adrian Villagomez that opens with a speech by Dave Chappelle and takes place on a battlefield. It includes a flag with the phrase “FREE THUG, PROTECT BLACK ART, FREE GUNNA.” Watch and listen below.