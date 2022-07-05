Macy Gray Says She Has Love For Transgender Community Following Viral Transphobic Comments

Macy Gray attempted to clarify some divisive comments she made about the trans community while appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday evening. During the interview with Morgan, where she also wanting to change the American flag, Gray called the current state of gender identity “confusing,” referencing “the whole he, she, they” pronoun usage. Though she agreed with Morgan’s stance on supporting trans rights for “fairness and equality,” she did agree with the host’s view that trans women “born to obvious superior physical bodies” should not be allowed to compete against cis women in sports. “I will say this — and everybody’s going to hate me — but, as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry,” Gray said.

Gray added: “If you want me to call you a her, I will, because that’s what you want, but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery.”

Backing up her claim, Gray cited personal experience with gender and the “completely unique experience” of growing up as a woman: “Surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman,” she said. When Morgan pointed out that Gray could receive “cancel-culture” backlash for such statements, the singer countered: “It’s the truth, and I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree. There’s a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is.”

After the interview went viral and received backlash, Gray said in a statement: “I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one. My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don’t hate anyone. I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth.”

Gray also tweeted in response to a detractor: “there is no bigger admirer of lgbt community than your(s) truly. it takes real balls to be honest about who you are. ‘woman’ is a title that you earn and become. just like ‘man.’ there are plenty of females who aren’t women yet and every girl gets that.”

Gray added in another tweet: “I wasn’t defining trans women. just women. because i know what it means to be one. i don’t know what it means to be a trans woman and never said i did. but that goes both ways.”

Morgan also tweeted in defense of Gray after the interview aired: “If there’s one thing worse than the vicious trans activist mob coming for women who defend women, it’s virtue-signalling men like this fuelling the pile-on. Repulsive.”

Likewise, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has received her own share of pushback for touting trans-exclusionary radical feminist views, tweeted in support of Gray, writing: “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGrayLife’s entire back catalogue.”

