Carlos Santana Recovering After Collapsing Onstage In Detroit

Santana fans in Michigan had a scary evening last night. The long-running band was playing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in the Detroit suburb of Clarkson, Michigan when guitar legend Carlos Santana collapsed onstage about an hour into the show. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Santana, who will turn 75 later this month, was wheeled offstage. An announcer on the PA system said that Santana was experiencing “a severe medical emergency.” Venue staff also told the audience, “Let’s share our prayers… We need it right now… Please send your light and love to this man.”

Santana, who is currently on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, was in the middle of performing his 2021 song “Joy” when he collapsed. He was sitting down and playing at the moment, and fan-made footage shows him just kind of sliding down and passing out.

El guitarrista Carlos Santana se desvaneció mientras daba un concierto en Michigan. Salió del escenario en camilla. pic.twitter.com/POnPeygiPx — Ale Magaña (@alejmagana) July 6, 2022

Medical staff spent 20 minutes giving first aid to Santana before wheeling him offstage. While he was being transported out of the venue, Santana waved to fans.

A few hours after the show, Santana’s reps shared a statement, writing that Santana had been “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during the show. Santana was taken in for observation at the McLaren Clarkson emergency room, and he was reportedly doing well. Those reps announced that Santana’s next show, scheduled for tonight in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania would have to be postponed. As of now, the rest of Santana’s tour dates are still on.

NEW: Statement from Carlos Santana’s PR. Santana was overcome with heat exhaustion and dehydration. He is now doing well according to his rep #CarlosSantana pic.twitter.com/28CbxwvVOz — Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) July 6, 2022

Carlos Santana wrote his own statement on Facebook late last night, thanking fans for their prayers and assuring them that he’d only forgotten to eat or drink water:

to one and all thank you for your precious prayers

Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy

forgot to eat and drink water

so i dehydrated and passed out

blessings and miracles to you all

Last year, Santana cancelled the December dates of his residency at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas because of what his management called “an unscheduled heart procedure.” Santana also recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.