Spaced-out Los Angeles art-punkers No Age are now in their 17th year as a band; the duo slid into veteran status so quietly that nobody even noticed. At this point, though, it feels safe to say that No Age are legends of the California DIY scene. They’re not slowing down, either. Two years after the duo released their album Goons Be Gone, No Age have announced plans to drop another LP called People Helping People later this summer.

No Age wrote the songs from People Helping People in their studio before the pandemic, and they recorded the LP in guitarist Randy Randall’s garage after they got evicted from that studio. They did everything on the album themselves, producing their own tracks and working with no outside musicians. First single “Andy Helping Andy” happens to be the last song on the album. It’s a bleary instrumental track that fits very much within the band’s whole shimmering-murk style.

Kersti Jan Werdal directed the “Andy Helping Andy” video, which manipulates old stock footage of Andy Warhol. Below, you can check out that video, the People Helping People tracklist, and No Age’s upcoming North American tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You’re Cooked”

02 “Compact Flashes”

03 “Fruit Bat Blunder”

04 “Plastic (You Want It)”

05 “Interdependence”

06 “Violence”

07 “Flutter Freer”

08 “Rush To The Pond”

09 “Slow Motion Shadow”

10 “Blueberry Barefoot”

11 “Tripped Out Before Scott”

12 “Heavenly”

13 “Andy Helping Andy”

TOUR DATES:

10/12 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo *

10/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

10/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp *

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

10/18 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop *

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

10/20 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

10/22 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

10/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace %

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag %

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel @

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival at Salmon Bay Eagles Club

11/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma @

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios @

11/13 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux !

11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court !

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive !

11/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad !

11/19 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s !

11/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress !

* with DREAM_MEGA

% with Syko Friend

# with Behavior & Mayako XO

@ with FM

! with John Wiese

People Helping People is out 9/16 on Drag City.