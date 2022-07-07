Blondie has unveiled a previously unheard track called “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer,” which was originally recorded in 1980. “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer” is the original demo for what became their “Go Through It,” the closing track from their 1980 album Autoamerican. That demo will be included on the forthcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out August 26

Blondie first announced plans to release the 124-track collection last month. In addition to “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer,” Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 will feature 36 previously unissued recordings, two volumes of liner notes, track-by-track commentary from Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke, Jimmy Destri, Nigel Harrison and Gary Valentine, a 120-page illustrated discography, and previously unpublished photos and essays from producers Mike Chapman, Richard Gottehrer, and Ken Shipley.

All of the tracks are remastered from their original tapes. The box set will come in a variety of formats: a super-deluxe 10-LP collector’s edition, a deluxe 4-LP vinyl version, and deluxe 8-CD and 3-CD editions.

“It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment,” Harry said in a statement when the box set was announced. “Fortunately the essence of being in a band in the early ’70s held some of the anti-social, counter culture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the 60’s. I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveler. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

Listen to “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer” and the Autoamerican version of “Go Through It” below.

Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 is out 8/26 via UMe and the Numero Group.