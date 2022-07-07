End – “Eden Will Drown” & Cult Leader – “Ataraxis”

New Music July 7, 2022 10:07 AM By Tom Breihan
0

End – “Eden Will Drown” & Cult Leader – “Ataraxis”

New Music July 7, 2022 10:07 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Brendan Murphy is the frontman of the Hamilton, Ontario metalcore warriors Counterparts, and he’s also the leader of End, a sort of metallic hardcore supergroup. The other members of End have been in bands like Fit For An Autopsy, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Blacklisted, Shai Hulud, and Misery Signals. A couple of years ago, End released their full-length debut Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face, and it was nasty. Now, End are teaming up with a likeminded band for a new split EP that promises to be just as disgusting.

Salt Lake City’s Cult Leader grew out of the ashes of the band Gaza, and they’ve made a whole lot of pulverizing noise on their last two albums, the most recent of which is 2018’s A Patient Man. The new split EP Gather & Mourn has two tracks apiece from both End and Cult Leader.

End’s contribution is the grimy gut-ripper “Eden Will Drown,” which opens with this line: “The blood of the lamb runs red in comparison to a sacred scapegoat clawing out of their own grave.” It sure will! Both Cult Leader tracks are mixed by Converge’s Kurt Ballou, a past collaborator. Their new song “Ataraxis” is a chaotic two-minute bruiser that has at least one foot in the grindcore world. Listen to both songs below.

The Gather & Mourn split EP is out 9/9 on Closed Casket Activities.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

2 days ago 0

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Responds To Concerns About Roskilde Performance

3 days ago 0

Metallica Respond To Stranger Things “Master Of Puppets” Scene

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Cher’s “Believe”

3 days ago 0

Bette Midler Defends Her Tweets That Were Criticized As Transphobic

23 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest