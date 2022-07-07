Back in April, Nigerian star Burna Boy announced that he had a new album on the way during a headlining set at Madison Square Garden. Now, LOVE DAMINI is here in full. LOVE DAMINI features the already released “Last, Last,” which samples Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” The rest of the 19-track album features collaborations with Ed Sheeran (“For My Hand”), J Hus (“Cloak Y Dagger”), Popcaan (“Toni-Ann Singh”), Blxst and Kehlani (“Solid”), J. Balvin (“Rollercoaster”), Khalid (“Wild Dreams”), Victony (“Different Size”), and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who appear on the album’s opener (“Glory”) and closer (“Love, Damani”).

Along with today’s album release, Burna has shared a video for his collab with Sheeran, “For My Hand.” Next up, Burna Boy is headed out on his Love, Damani Summer 2022 tour, which kicks off July 17 at Tipsy All White Beach Party and wraps up at the end of the month in Atlanta. Check those dates out, and listen to LOVE, DAMANI below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Glory” Feat. Ladysmith Black Mambazo

02 “Science”

03 “Cloak & Dagger” Feat. J Hus

04 “Kilometre”

05 “Jagele”

06 “Whiskey”

07 “Last, Last”

08 “Different Size” Feat. Victony

09 “It’s Plenty”

10 “Dirty Secrets”

11 “Toni-Ann Singh” Feat. Popcaan

12 “Solid” Feat Blxst & Kehlani

13 “For My Hand” Feat. Ed Sheeran

14 “Rollercoaster” Feat. J Balvin

15 “Vanilla”

16 “Common Person”

17 “Wild Dreams” Feat. Khalid

18 “How Bad Could It Be”

19 “Love, Damini” Feat. Ladysmith Black Mambazo

TOURDATES:

07/17 – Bridgetown, BB @ Tipsy All White Beach Party

07/21 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

LOVE, DAMANI is out now via Atlantic Records.