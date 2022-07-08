Margo Price – “Fight To Make It” (Feat. Mavis Staples & Adia Victoria)

Margo Price has shared a poignant new song called “Fight To Make It.” It features guest vocals from Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria, and all proceeds from Bandcamp sales will benefit Noise For Now, a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of reproductive justice, including abortion access.

Here’s what Price says about “Fight To Make It,” which leads with a forward-marching beat and urgent lyrics that meet the moment:

Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue.

When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song.

Listen below.

