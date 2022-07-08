Watch The Killers Debut New Song “Boy” At Mad Cool Festival

Last August, the Killers talked about recording a “heavier” new album, the follow-up to 2021’s Pressure Machine and their first album all back together since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. (Pressure Machine didn’t feature bassist Mark Stoermer, who sat that one out due to the pandemic.) Well, now we appear to be getting a first taste of that “heavier” album, with the Killers debuting a new song, “Boy,” at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid tonight.

Last year, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. told NME that the group was working on something “a bit heavier and more clench-fisted” than Pressure Machine, adding: “We were messing around on the stage for a virtual show the other month and it felt like there was this rock n’ roll thing happening. I could see us going in that direction: something a bit more energized.”

The Killers also uploaded their first TikTok yesterday, which musicians like to do in the lead-up to new projects. In addition to posting a full live version of “Boy” on Instagram, there’s a pre-save link, indicating that the studio version should be coming soon.

While you wait, watch some live footage of the Killers performing “Boy” below.