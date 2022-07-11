The Many Faces Of Joji, The Internet’s Favorite Shapeshifting Sad Boi

Conventional wisdom says that anything you put on the internet lives forever, whether it’s a long-buried YouTube video or unearthed LiveJournal entries from 2004. It’s true, the internet has a long memory. And yet artists like sad boi balladeer Joji have been using the medium to reinvent themselves every few years. For Joji, it’s definitely working.

Joji — aka 29-year-old George Miller — has been tinkering with the internet in this way for years. A decade ago, the Japanese-Australian singer was a popular YouTube personality named “Filthy Frank” who earned followers via short-form videos where he’d spill anecdotes about explosive diarrhea among other boyish bon mots. In 2012, “Frank” appeared in a series of prank clips where he — as a new character called “Mr. Pink” — dashes around various settings in pink lycra bodysuits wreaking havoc, pushing people off skateboards, smashing guitars to Skrillex, flailing his limbs to “Gangnam Style,” etc.

Mr. Pink really took off in 2013 though when he and a group of costumed friends inspired the “Harlem Shake” dance craze. If you were online in 2013, you absolutely remember the “Harlem Shake,” and maybe you filmed yourself doing one too, probably right after filming a lip-synch to “Call Me Maybe.” Joji’s entire YouTube history is well-documented on KnowYourMeme, which also delves into some controversial videos of “Frank” performing interpretations of accents from around the world based on ethnic and racial stereotypes. Not a great look, and for obvious reasons, some of those videos have since been deleted. (Though bootlegs still live on via various other channels.)

This is all to say, Joji — who grew up in Osaka and moved to NYC after high school — has gone on quite a journey from whackadoo YouTube comedian to lo-fi “trap-n-B” singer to his most up-to-date iteration as a piano-playing crooner melding influences ranging from Daniel Caesar to James Blake to ANOHNI. Joji has clearly opted to use his rubber-band vocals for something else, which is hopefully less taxing on his system. In 2017, he quit YouTube comedy, citing the “pretty gnarly” medical issues that had come up, presumably as a result of his throwing his body around on camera and contorting his voice into all sorts of guttural growls.

Today, Joji is riding a huge wave of success via pensive piano ballad “Glimpse Of Us.” Recently peaking at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song has been cycling in and out of Spotify’s #1 spot along with Harry Styles and Kate Bush in recent weeks. Tonally, there is nothing prankish or “Pink Guy” about “Glimpse Of Us.” On its face, the song sounds like a possible wedding-dance contender. But a closer look at the lyrics reveals a tear-shedding story of two broken-up lovers who’ve ostensibly moved on but cannot shake the memory of each other. “‘Cause sometimes I look in her eyes/ And that’s where I find a glimpse of us,” Joji murmurs: “And I try to fall for her touch/ But I’m thinking of the way it was/ Said I’m fine and said I moved on/ I’m only here passing time in her arms/ Hoping I’ll find/ A glimpse of us.” Quite the vibe shift from Filthy Frank.

Though Joji’s ascension might feel super-recent, he’s actually been circling the Billboard charts for a few years. His all-caps debut LP BALLADS 1 dropped in 2018 and became the first project from an Asian-born artist to top Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Though considerably more DIY, Joji’s early music is representative of a melancholy vibe that could conceivably be morphed into an aesthetic via clothes, noir music videos, syncs, and other branding opportunities. “Glimpse Of You” is cleaner and more fine-tuned, but Joji’s gloom is still there.