Jawbox Surprise Release First New Music In 26 Years
Jawbox, the great DC post-hardcore band fronted by indie super-producer and future Burning Airlines member J. Robbins, just put out their first new music since 1996. Technically, I guess it’s new old music. Jawbox’s surprise-released The Revisionist EP includes two reworked Jawbox classics, “Grip” and “Consolation” (both from their 1991 debut album Grippe), plus a cover of “Lowdown” from Wire’s Pink Flag. On Bandcamp, the band succinctly explains, “As Jawbox rehearsed for shows with the addition of guitarist Brooks Harlan, we reworked a couple of songs from our first record Grippe. We felt those, as well as a Wire cover, were worth recording. Enjoy!”