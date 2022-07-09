Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

Cardi B has denied that she got into a fight with the audience during a performance at Wireless Festival in London. In some video clips that surfaced from Cardi’s performance, the rapper — sitting atop a security guard’s shoulders — appears to swing her microphone at someone in the audience who looked like they were grabbing at her hair, or her mic hand. This reportedly came at the end of the set where she had performed “Bodak Yellow” and brought out husband Offset and Megan Thee Stallion.

After the show, Cardi denied that the tussle was a “fight” (as social media and news outlets called it) tweeting, “It wasn’t NO FIGHT ! @itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page.” Indeed, a closer look at some fan-shot footage reveals Cardi getting grabbed by someone in the audience and flailing her arm down to get free. Not sure if that qualifies as a “fight.” Have a look below.

@urboysolo A fan grabbed Cardi’s mic at wireless #fyp #viral #cardi #wirelessfestival ♬ original sound – Urboysolo

