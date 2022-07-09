The Strokes Let A Fan Sing “Ode To The Mets” For Them And Judged Her Performance: “An E For Effort”

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News July 9, 2022 1:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The Strokes Let A Fan Sing “Ode To The Mets” For Them And Judged Her Performance: “An E For Effort”

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News July 9, 2022 1:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The Strokes brought a woman up onstage last night at Lancashire’s Lytham Festival, where she sang lead vocals on “Ode To The Mets.” The unidentified fan had been holding up a sign that read “CAN I SING ‘ODE TO THE METS’ WITH YOU.” Julian Casablancas then invited her onstage with the caveat, “I’m gonna be peeved if she sings it better than I do.”

Casablancas joked that he was “gonna go do some blow” and left the stage. The fan then sang all six minutes of “Ode To The Mets,” which closes out the Strokes’ 2020 album The New Abnormal. When Casablancas returned, he asked his bandmates what they thought of their new singer. “It’s alright,” Albert Hammond Jr. laughed, and Nick Valensi added, “No comment” and “I’m the Simon Cowell of the group, obviously.”

“She gets an E for effort,” bassist Nikolai Fraiture said, and drummer Fabrizio Moretti yelled, “She was fuckin’ awesome!” Casablancas congratulated the woman on her “tremendous effort,” noting that the moment was “a really great memory and a great journey for you.” Taking a slight dig at her singing abilities, Casablancas said, “Should I mention that she’s German? Does that make a difference? Unfortunately she doesn’t make it, she doesn’t make it, but we love her forever, and we will have the memory… Now, what’s the next song?”

Watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

5 days ago 0

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

2 days ago 0

Ciara – “Jump”

2 days ago 0

Doja Cat Calls Out Stranger Things Kid Noah Schnapp For Sharing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn

2 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

19 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest