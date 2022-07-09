The Strokes brought a woman up onstage last night at Lancashire’s Lytham Festival, where she sang lead vocals on “Ode To The Mets.” The unidentified fan had been holding up a sign that read “CAN I SING ‘ODE TO THE METS’ WITH YOU.” Julian Casablancas then invited her onstage with the caveat, “I’m gonna be peeved if she sings it better than I do.”

Casablancas joked that he was “gonna go do some blow” and left the stage. The fan then sang all six minutes of “Ode To The Mets,” which closes out the Strokes’ 2020 album The New Abnormal. When Casablancas returned, he asked his bandmates what they thought of their new singer. “It’s alright,” Albert Hammond Jr. laughed, and Nick Valensi added, “No comment” and “I’m the Simon Cowell of the group, obviously.”

“She gets an E for effort,” bassist Nikolai Fraiture said, and drummer Fabrizio Moretti yelled, “She was fuckin’ awesome!” Casablancas congratulated the woman on her “tremendous effort,” noting that the moment was “a really great memory and a great journey for you.” Taking a slight dig at her singing abilities, Casablancas said, “Should I mention that she’s German? Does that make a difference? Unfortunately she doesn’t make it, she doesn’t make it, but we love her forever, and we will have the memory… Now, what’s the next song?”

Watch below.