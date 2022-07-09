Tyler, The Creator has accused former Odd Future collaborators Brandun Deshay (who now goes by Ace Hashimoto) and Tyler Major of stealing and selling his unreleased music via Discord, writing on Twitter: “b deshay and tyler major selling old songs of mine is wild ha, all them discordd kids are sus especially 3D glass pacifist whatever the hell he called, copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok.”

Tyler added: “like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and n****s is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy.”

As HipHopDX lays out, Major is a solo artist; after Odd Future, he joined Pyramid Vritra’s Nobody Really Knows collective. Deshay, meanwhile, collaborated with Tyler on his 2009 debut mixtape, Bastard, with a verse on “Session.” But the two had a falling out and Deshay’s verse was deleted. The two have publicly feuded ever since.