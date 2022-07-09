The Weeknd’s Hometown Tour Opener Was Cancelled Due To Toronto Internet Outage

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn hometown tour kickoff show in Toronto was canceled last night due to a nationwide outage of Canada’s main telecommunications company, Rogers Wireless. Internet and phone services were down, though service has since been restored for most customers. Coincidentally, the Weeknd’s show was supposed to take place at Rogers Centre (formerly the Skydome, the city’s largest venue). “This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight,” Abel Tesfaye wrote in a statement.

“I’m crushed & heartbroken,” Tesfaye continued. “Been at the venue all day but it’s out of my hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can’t wait to see you all.”

In a statement, Live Nation wrote that Tesfaye was “onsite and ready to play” but had to postpone the concert because “the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back.” As Variety points out, the Rogers Centre is a cashless venue and all merchandise/food/beverage/ticketing transactions depend on the network to properly function.

The Weeknd first announced his tour dates in Mach. Doja Cat had been slated to open but dropped out in May to recover from tonsil surgery. Kaytranada, Mike Dean and Snoh Aalegra will instead support Tesfaye on select dates. The tour picks back up on July 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and wraps up on September 2 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.